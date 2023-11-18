World Cup 2023: Western Railway to run special trains from Mumbai | Check timings, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

World Cup 2023: For the convenience of cricket fans and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway will run a superfast special train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for the Cricket World Cup final match to be played on Sunday between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur, these trains will run on Special fare.

Here are details of trains

Train no. 09001 Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday at 11.45 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 7.20 am, the next day. Similarly, train no. 09002 Ahmedabad–Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday (November 20) at 4 am and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12.10 pm, the same day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions.

Train no. 09049 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Saturday at 11.55 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 8.45 am the next day. Train No. 09050 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday at 6.20 am and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 2.10 pm the same day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch and Vadodara stations in both directions.

Train no. 01153 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus o­n Saturday at 10.30 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 06.40 am, the next day. Similarly, Train no. 01154 Ahmedabad – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday (November 20) at 01.45 am and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10.35 pm, the same day.

Enroute this train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Vasai Rd, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions.

How can you book a ticket?

The booking for train no. 09001/09002, 09049/ 09050 and 01153/01154 are open from November 18 at all PRS Counters and o­n IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.