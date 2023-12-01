Friday, December 01, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Woman commits suicide with 7-year-old son by jumping into river

The police found tickets on the deceased woman's person, which revealed that she was a resident of Wardha district and had arrived in Akola by train and also travelled to Kurankhed in a bus.

Akola Published on: December 01, 2023
A woman allegedly jumped into a river in a village in Maharashtra's Akola district on Friday along with her seven-year-old son, police said.

Bodies of Ashwini Ashtankar (33) and her son Shivansh were found washed up this morning on the banks of Katepurna river in Kurankhed village under Borgaon Manju police station limits, an official said.

The police found tickets on the deceased woman's person, which revealed that she was a resident of Wardha district and had arrived in Akola by train and had travelled to Kurankhed in a bus, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding a probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step.

