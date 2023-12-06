Maharashtra: Transgender students to get free education in public universities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Transgender students in Maharashtra will get free education in government universities in Maharashtra. The move has come after public universities agreed to accept govenment's suggestion.

The students will be able to avail free education in public universities and allied colleges.

"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said.

The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

With inputs from PTI

