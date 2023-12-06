Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Transgender students to get free education in public universities

Public universities in Maharashtra have accepted government's suggestion to provide free education to students belonging from the transgender community in the state.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 23:48 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Transgender students in Maharashtra will get free education in government universities in Maharashtra. The move has come after public universities agreed to accept govenment's suggestion.

The students will be able to avail free education in public universities and allied colleges.

"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said.

The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

With inputs from PTI

