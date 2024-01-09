Uddhav's Sena may contest on more number of seats than NCP, Congress in Maharashtra in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during INDIA bloc meeting (File photo)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) is likely to contest more number of seats in Maharashtra, sources said.

According to sources, in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena will play the role of 'big brother' in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of I.N.D.I.A bloc that is going to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections together.

Earlier, talks were around that all three MVA parties in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Sharad Pawar), and Congress, would contest on equal number of seats, a situation which might change according to sources.

Meanwhile, earlier today, members of I.N.D.I.A bloc on Tuesday held talks on seat-sharing at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi.

Speaking about the alliance's meeting, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "...All of the members of Maha Vikas Aghadi came out of the meeting with a smile... Maha Vikas Aghadi members-Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, sat down to discuss seat-sharing... I want to assure everyone that we will fight elections together. We have no differences about seat sharing... We discussed in detail about the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)...," said Sanjay Raut.

The next meeting to discuss seat-sharing in the I.N.D.I alliance will take place on January 12.

After I.N.DI.A bloc's meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and Mukul Wasnik held talks on Maharashtra.

In another development, Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre is scared of the 'I.N.D.I.A' bloc of opposition parties.

He also said that the ruling BJP was dealt a big blow in Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly seat and the public has made up its mind to caution the government.

"The BJP is scared that if the opposition contests the Lok Sabha elections unitedly, it will pose a challenge for the party," Pilot told reporters in Dausa.

