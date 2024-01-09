'Nor Nitish or Kharge...': NCP leader on who will be I.N.D.I.A bloc's PM face

Follow us on Image Source : PTI I.N.D.I.A bloc members during a key meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections (File photo)

I.N.D.I.A bloc is holding another key meeting to hold seat-sharing discussions in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to be held in April-May this year. With seat-sharing talks on the table, a key NCP leader has said that neither Nitish Kumar or Mallikarjun Kharge will be the Prime Ministerial face of the alliance.

A senior NCP leader, while talking to India TV, has made it clear that neither Bihar CM Nitish Kumar nor Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will be the PM candidate of the alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP leader has also said that whoever will be in the role of convenor of the INDI Alliance will neither contest the elections nor campaign. He has also said that it is certain that a big leader like Jairam Ramesh will become the convener. Decisions on who will be convener, seat-sharing, and candidates are yet to be taken.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are trying that everyone should work together and all the leaders should speak in one voice. There is no benefit in talking against each other..."

"When a party distributes a ticket for one Lok Sabha constituency, 10 contenders come for that ticket. When you give ticket to one, obviously the other nine get upset. When there are two parties, obviously the number of contenders goes up... So, despite the difficulties you have to make sacrifices to save the country," said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's statement on AAP-Congress seat-sharing.

"When a meeting has taken place, the alliance must have been discussed. What's important is which party gets how many seats, and in which area... Our personal differences need to be kept aside... Party workers at the regional level should sit together and chalk out strategies to win and also keep personal differences aside..." Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala while hitting out at the AAP said, "... Arvind Kejriwal passed a resolution in Delhi assembly saying Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna should be taken back for 1984 riots. Has he now compromised on such an important issue?... Those who had promised under Anna Hazare that we would never compromise with Congress and we would go against corrupt parties, today they are sitting in the lap of corrupt parties... Congress leaders stick posters of Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia in Delhi saying they are corrupt. How much money have they got from the liquor scam because of which they're keeping quiet..."

At present, Jeetender Ahawad, Sanjay Raut, Mukul Wsnik, Vinayak Raut (UBT), Salman Khurshid, Ashok Gehlot, Balasahab Thorat, Ashok Chavan, and Nana Patole have reached Mukul Wasnik's residence.

