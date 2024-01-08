Two intruders with fake IDs try to break into Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have arrested two people for trying to enter Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel.

According to the police, the security personnel stopped both individuals while they forcibly tried to enter the actor's farmhouse in Panvel. They were handed over to the local police, where both were arrested.

The actions of both individuals raised suspicions, particularly as they claimed to be fans themselves. Additionally, fake ID cards were discovered in their possession.

Notably, the Panvel farmhouse of Salman Khan is named 'Arpita Farms after' the actor’s youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Is notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi involved?

An additional aspect that can be explored is whether the individuals who were arrested have any ties to a criminal gang. This is pertinent because the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has issued threats to kill Salman Khan.

Last year in March, the Bandra police registered FIR against three persons -- gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular filmstar and runs an artist management company.

It is noteworthy that a gangster named Lawrence Bishnoi has been accused of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In an interview given to a private channel from inside the jail, Lawrence had said that the aim of his life was to kill Salman Khan.

Salman Khan on work front

The actor was last seen in YRF's Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in another flick from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, Tiger vs Pathaan.

Apart from this, he is currently busy with the 17th edition of the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss, which is expected to conclude in January.