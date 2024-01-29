RSS Nagpur headquarters declared ‘no drone’ zone till March 28 | Here' why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police have declared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters as a 'no-drone' zone until March 28. Additionally, photography and videography of the premises, located in the Mahal area of the city, have been prohibited due to concerns about potential threats to the RSS headquarters.

'Potential threat to RSS headquarters'

Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje, in an order issued on Sunday under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), stated that the RSS headquarters is situated in a densely populated area, surrounded by hotels, lodges, and coaching classes.

The order highlighted that individuals passing through the vicinity might engage in taking pictures and videos or employing drone videography, thereby posing a potential threat to the headquarters. “Therefore, I am prohibiting the taking of pictures, videos, or drone photography in the area,” she said in the order.

Restrictions in effect from January 29

Officials stated that those found violating the order would face action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188, which pertains to disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The order will be enforced from today, January 29, until March 28 of this year.

(With PTI inputs)

