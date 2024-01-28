Woman IT professional shot dead by jilted lover in Pune; suspect caught with pistol

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Woman IT professional shot dead by jilted lover in Pune

An IT professional was shot dead on Sunday allegedly by her male friend in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said. The 26-year-old woman was in a relationship with him.

The incident took place at a lodge in Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday and the police got the information on Sunday morning, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was yet not known. According to a senior police official, the accused has been identified as Rishab Nigam and detained in Mumbai.

As per preliminary information, the accused and the victim, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were in a relationship. The deceased worked in an IT firm in Hinjawadi and the accused lived in UP.

"The accused had come from Uttar Pradesh and was staying in a lodge in Hinjawadi where he called the deceased. As per preliminary information, on Saturday night, he shot the woman and fled. We came to know about the incident this morning," Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar said.

The man was traced and detained in Mumbai and was being brought to Pune for further investigation, he said. "The motive is yet to be clear. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Hinjawadi police station and further investigation is on," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi man stabbed, shot by four men in busy lane in Shastri Park

ALSO READ | Drunk men fire shots in air outside Gurugram club, five arrested