Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP’s Narayan Rane takes on Shiv Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat is set to witness a contest between Union Minister and BJP candidate Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena UBT leader and sitting MP Vinayak Raut. Raut had won the 2019 elections when Shiv Sena (undivided) was in alliance with the BJP before quitting the NDA after the Maharashtra Assembly elections later that year.

The BJP has given ticket to Narayan Rane from the seat where Shiv Sena registered victories in the last two elections in alliance with the BJP.

Raut is a two-time MP from Shiv Sena, which later split into two factions – Eknath Shinde faction and Uddhav Thackeray group.

The party has entrusted him once again to win the seat. The Thackeray faction is contesting 21 seats out of 48 in the state, under the seat-sharing agreements with the MVA allies. Congress is contesting on 17 seats while NCP Sharad Pawar will fight on 10 seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in the state will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. The results will be declared on June 4.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Triangular contest in BJP’s stronghold, can party hold fort?