Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Triangular contest in BJP’s stronghold, can party hold fort?

The BJP has fielded Atul Garg from Ghaziabad. He is up against Congress' Dolly Sharma and BSP's Nand Kishor Pundir.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2024 22:05 IST
Lok Sabha elctions 2024, Ghaziabad Lok Sabha elections, BJP, Congress, BSP
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election candidates in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat will witness a triangular contest in the general elections. The BJP has fielded Atul Garg, replacing sitting MP General (retd.) VK Singh. Congress has given ticket to Dolly Sharma and BSP has pitted Nand Kishor Pundir against the other two. The constituency has been a BJP stronghold and the party will be hoping to repeat its show in the previous two elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, General (retd.) VK Singh had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Suresh Bansal and in 2014, he had beaten Congress candidate Raj Babbar.

In 2009, Rajnath Singh had won the seat defeating Congress’ Surendra Prakash Goel.

Who is Atul Garg?

Garg is currently a member of legislative assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh from Ghaziabad seat in the district. The party has fielded him on the seat, hoping to hand over the seat once again to the party.

Ghaziabad will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

The seven-phased general elections will conclude on June 4 with the declaration of results.

