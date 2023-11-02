Pune ISIS module case: NIA arrests eighth suspect Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

In a significant development in the ongoing investigations into the activities of the Pune ISIS module, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the eighth suspect in the case. The accused is believed to be actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, son of Shafiur Rahman Alam. He was directly associated with other accused arrested in the ongoing Pune ISIS module case.

Investigations revealed that Shahnawaz played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations intended for use as hideouts, as well as in the conduct of firing classes and training in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) practices.

Notably, he also managed to escape from Pune Police on July 19, when he was caught red handed for attempting bike theft, along with Mohammad Imran khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki. Subsequently, it came to light that they were active ISIS operatives. Further, NIA had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to Alam's capture.

Investigations by the NIA into the ISIS Pune module case have shown that the accused persons had plans to commit terrorist acts, with the aim to disturb peace and communal harmony of the country in furtherance of the ISIS agenda.

ISIS, also known as Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K), has been actively pursuing an anti-India agenda and spreading terror and violence across the country through a series of violent acts.

