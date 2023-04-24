Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pune Customs officials seize boat illegally carrying 3500 goats, sheep to Dubai

Pune customs officials along with the Indian Coast Guard seized a boat carrying 3500 goats and sheep to Dubai from Maharashtra's Vijaydurg Port on Monday. The livestock was smuggled under the guise of coastal cargo.

The Customs commissionerate received discreet information about a possible attempt to smuggle livestock from the Konkan coast in Maharashtra acting on which the officials were able to stop the attempt.

Discreet surveillance was maintained on one of the vessels which had submitted documents intimating coastal (domestic) supply of livestock to Gujarat, via sea route from Vijaydurg Port to Okha Port.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel in the early hours of 21.4.2023, at about 90 NM into the open sea.

When it was noticed that the vessel changed course and was headed toward Dubai, a Coast Guard vessel was deployed to intercept the vessel and bring it to Angre Port in Maharashtra where suitable facilities were available.

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel in the early hours of 21.4.2023, at about 90 NM into the open sea. The vessel with livestock was escorted to Jaigad anchorage where a team of Customs officers conducted a thorough search resulting in the seizure of several incriminating documents indicating conspiracy to illegally export livestock on the basis of forged documents.

The vessel, along with crew and cargo has been detained for investigation. All local authorities including DG Shipping, Animal boards and State veterinary departments have been alerted and coordinated relief action is also underway.

