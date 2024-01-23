Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
  4. Pune: Clashes on FTII campus over ‘Remember Babri’ banners, 3 detained | VIDEO

A group of people entered the FTII campus and removed the 'Remember Babri mosque and death of constitution' banners. They allegedly assaulted some students on the campus. The police initiated action against intruders.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Raju Kumar
Pune
Updated on: January 23, 2024 20:22 IST
Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune witnessed uproar after a group of people wearing saffron scarves entered its campus and vandalised banners put up with texts 'Remember Babri mosque and death of constitution' on Tuesday day after the inauguration of Ram Temple.

On receiving information about the banners, workers of Hindutva organisation forcibly entered the FTII campus and started tearing the controversial posters. They engaged in the clash with the FTII students present on the campus. The security forces intervened and pushed them out of the campus. People from both sides got minor injuries in the clash. 

At present the police have detained 3 people. The injured were sent to the hospital for medical treatment. 

The police said that the process of registering the case will start after receiving the complaint from the security department of FTII. At present the atmosphere in the campus is calm, the officials said.

Pro-'Babri' slogans in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia
 

On the other hand, after an alleged video of an attempt by some students to protest inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus in Delhi surfaced on social media, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the demonstration took place inside the campus and no formal complaint was received. 

The police official said that a group of youth gathered inside the campus carrying placards and raised slogans like “Strike for Babri”. The demonstration was held on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he added.

