50 coaching centre students hospitalised over food poisoning in Pune

Pune: Over 50 students from a coaching centre in Pune's Khed tehsil were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. The condition of the students is now stable and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment.

Rajkumar Kendre, Senior Police inspector at Khed Police station of Pune rural police said, "The coaching centre offers coaching for JEE and NEET exams and accommodates over 500 students. After dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. With some primary check-ups and treatment, students were discharged from the hospital. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning, with food samples being sent for laboratory testing."

The private centre in Khed taluka has provided boarding facilities to over 500 students. It offers coaching to students preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the senior official said.

After having dinner at the coaching centre on Friday night, more than 50 students complained of food poisoning symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea the next day. The students were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stable, the official said.

The police have launched a probe into the food poisoning incident and food samples are being sent for lab testing, he added.

