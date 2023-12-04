'Ranks in Indian Navy would be renamed according to Indian culture': PM Modi at Navy Day event

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sindhudurg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj understood the importance of the Navy for the nation. PM Modi was addressing a Navy Day event in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

PM Modi also extended wishes to the members of the Indian Navy on Navy Day. "My greetings to all the members of the Navy family. I am fortunate to extend greetings of the Navy Day from this Sindhudurg Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj knew the importance of the power of the sea. His slogan meant, 'The one who can control the sea is the most powerful'," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the government is committed to increasing the strength of our women in the armed forces. "We are emphasising increasing the number of women in the Armed forces. Today, India is setting bigger targets for itself and is utilising its full potential to achieve those targets," said PM Modi during Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg.

PM Modi on Blue Economy

He said that India is giving unprecedented support to the Blue Economy and port-led development. "Merchant shipping is also being encouraged. India is moving towards utilising the potential of its oceans," he added.

He further said that today, India is setting impressive targets and the country has a glorious history of victories.

PM Modi on ranks in Indian Navy

The Prime Minister said that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture. "With pride in our heritage, I am proud to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture. We are also working on increasing women power in our defence forces. I want to congratulate the Navy for appointing the country's first woman commanding officer on a naval ship."

Earlier, PM Modi had unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. He also paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort. The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Indian Navy Day

Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the achievements of the country’s naval force. The theme of this year’s Navy Day is ‘Operational Efficiency, Readiness, and Mission Accomplishment in the Maritime Domain’. Last year, the theme was ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ which marked the 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war.

The occasion is celebrated by organising events across naval bases and significant military establishments in the country. Parades are held and naval advanced capabilities are put on display, which is telecast live on television, for the countrymen. The entire show presents the Indian Navy’s prowess as an advanced armed force of the country. The event is attended by top brass of the armed forces.