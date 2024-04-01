PM Modi in Mumbai today: Police issue advisory | Check traffic restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of Mumbai traffic

Mumbai traffic advisory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Monday (April 1) to take part in the 90th year celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on the occasion of which the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure commuters travel with smoothness during the Prime Minister’s visit. The advisory stated that it will be effective from 7 am to 2 pm during which various routes have undergone several changes in the city.

The stretch of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction to Volga Chowk will be open for vehicles coming from both directions. The stretch of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk will be operational for vehicles from both directions. Another stretch from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No .4 will be open for both directions.

Some areas will also witness parking restrictions from 7 am to 2 pm.

Those roads affected by the restrictions include:

Shahid Bhagatsing Road Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road Captain Prakash Pethe Road Barrister Rajni Patel Marg Jamanalal Bajaj Marg Rambhau Salgaonkar Road Madam Cama Road Vinay K Shah Marg Ramnath Goika Marg Dorabaji Tata Road NCPA Marg Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg VV Rao Marg Nathalal Parekh Road Best Road

The police advised the commuters to plan their travel routes accordingly and follow the traffic guidelines to avoid any inconvenience during the day.

