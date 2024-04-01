Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Bharat Mandapam events today | Check diversions, routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of various events to be organised at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan starting 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday (April 1). The police have mentioned traffic restrictions and diversions on some routes and also routes to avoid while travelling during the said time period today.

“Various functions are being organised at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 01.04.2024 from 1600 Hrs to 2200 Hrs. A large number of gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Bharat Mandapam,” the advisory said.

Read about the traffic restrictions in Delhi today:

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg.

General entry for public is not allowed.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

Towed vehicles would be parked in Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg.

Diversion points

Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Q-Point

Roundabout Man Singh Road

Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road

Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

Roundabout Mandi House

Routes to avoid in Delhi today

Bhairon Marg

Purana Quila Road

Shershah Road

Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road

C-Hexagon, India Gate ·

The Delhi Traffic Police also recommended the commuters heading towards ISBT, railway stations, or airports to plan their travel carefully and take ample time in their hands while moving towards their destinations.