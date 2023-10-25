Nilesh Rane, who announced exit from active politics, changes mind after meeting Devendra Fadnavis: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK BJP leader Nilesh Rane

Maharashtra: BJP leader Nilesh Rane, who announced retirement from active politics, has changed his mind after meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and will continue to work for the party.

After Nilesh's announcement, Devendra Fadnavis and PWD minister Ravindra Chavan had met the BJP leader. The meeting went for almost two hours. Nilesh Rane is the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane.

"We also discussed it with Narayan Rane and now with Fadnavis. Our stand is that there should be no injustice with the ordinary activists who are working for the party at lower levels," said Chavan.

Ravindra Chavan further said that the party will consider issues raised by Nilesh and the sentiments of the workers shall be respected.

Chavan assured Nilesh Rane that there won't be any problems for whosoever would contest the Lok Sabha elections and urged the leader not to quit 'active politics'.

The party will work with Nilesh Rane in Sindhudurg district and also the entire Konkan region without any hassles. However, Rane didn't speak on the matter.

Nilesh Rane on Tuesday announced that he would quit 'active politics' amid purported in-fighting and alleged interference from Chavan's camp in Sindhudurg.

With inputs from IANS

