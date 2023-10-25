'Policy paralysis in triple-engine Maharashtra govt': NCP's Supriya Sule's latest jibe over Maratha quota

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo, NCP MP Supriya Sule with party leader Rohini Khadse addresses a press conference in Nagpur.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has lashed out at the Maharashtra government on the issue of Maratha reservation saying there is policy paralysis in the triple-engine government and asked they are in power for the past one and half years but what have they done.

Maharashtra Assembly should call a special session and send a reservation proposal for Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat, Muslim communities to the Centre which should further pass it in the Parliament. The Nationalist Congress Party will support the government with full strength.

On Dussehra rally allegations and counter allegations, Supriya Sule said isn't it true that Shiv Sena had made leaders like Manohar Joshi, Narayan Rane as Chief Ministers of the state adding BJP has forgotten the history and that's why it's called as a jumla party.

Sule on I.N.D.I.A. Alliance seat sharing

The NCP leader said that at present, all leaders are busy with the upcoming elections in five states and will sit together once these get over.

She further said that everyone will be respected in I.N.D.I.A. Alliance and if someone is hurt or if there would be any miscommunication then they would resolve issues through dialogue.

Reported by Sameer Bhise

