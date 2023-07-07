Neelam Gorhe joins hands with Shinde: Who is she? 5 facts you want to know about her

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neelam Gorhe, close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Mumbai

In the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, former Shiv Sena (UBT) party leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Neelam Gorhe joined the Shiv Sena within on Friday.

After Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajaria, Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has switched sides as the third MLC from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

This information comes on the same day that Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, stated that approximately 17 to 18 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction were in touch with them.

Who is Neelam Gorhe?

- Neelam Gorhe is currently Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council and a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

- She had been elected to the Legislative Council in 2002, 2008, 2014, and 2020 for four consecutive terms.

- Dr. Neelam Diwakar Gorhe graduated from Mumbai University with an Ayurvedic Medical degree in 1977. She was born on September 12, 1954.

- After practicing as a medical professional for 10 year (1977-1987) in rural and urban Maharashtra, Neelam Gorhe chose to work in Social and Political areas.

- Neelam Gorhe is the founder and current Chairperson of the Women's Development Center called "Stree Aadhar Kendra," which was established in 1984. SAK strives to create a gender-neutral society. In addition to being an effective "Policy Advocacy" organisation, SAK is also a "Service provider."

