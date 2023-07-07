Maharashtra: Chorus grows for Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with MNS chief Raj amid political turmoil

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Amidst the current political turmoil in Maharashtra, banners requesting Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to come together have become a topic of discussion in Ulhasnagar after Mumbai. An MNS functionary - Subhash Hatkar has put up such a banner which has become a topic of discussion. The demand comes at a time when Maharashtra has been witnessing political turmoil after Sharad Pawar-led NCP faced opposition from Ajit Pawar who now claims to be the real boss of the party.

There has been a lot of inclusion and expulsion in both the NCP groups in the last few days. While the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Thursday appointed Deepak Mankar as president of the party's Pune city unit and Narendra Rane as the president of the party's Mumbai unit, the Sharad Pawar camp expelled Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, SR Kohli from the party.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar after holding NCP meeting in Delhi asserted that he is still the boss and will work more effectively whether at the age of 82 or 92. "Question doesn't arise about stopping. Now, I will work more effectively, whether 82 or 92 it doesn't matter," said Pawar. The statement comes is understood to be in response to questions about being ridiculed about his age by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

On EC's call on party symbol

Exhuburating faith in the Election Commission, which would decide on party symbol after both the factions have staked claim to the NCP and its election symbol, the senior leader. "We have complete confidence in the Election Commission. We will approach the Election Commission. We are clear about the legal position. If anything adverse happens then we will move the appropriate authority. But, I don't think things will come to that pass," Pawar said.