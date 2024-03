Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Supriya Sule with Sharad Pawar.

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar faction on Saturday announced the names of five Lok Sabha candidates. The party has fielded Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from the Baramati seat.

The Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP has announced Amar Kale from Wardha seat, Bhaskar Bhagre from Dindori, Supriya Sule from Baramati, Amol Fox from Shirur, and Nilesh Lanka from Ahmednagar.

