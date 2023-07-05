At Ajit Pawar's NCP meet, emotional nephew asks uncle Sharad, 'Was it my mistake that...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ajit Pawar targets uncle Sharad Pawar at Mumbai party meet

NCP crisis: National Congress Party (NCP) crisis moved towards its climax on Wednesday after as many as 35 of 53 party MLAs reportedly attended the crucial party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and rebel leader Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. Addressing the party leaders, junior Pawar launched scathing attacks on his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar saying he played an emotional card to remain as party chief.

The Deputy CM said he was always projected as a villain. During the speech, he got emotional and asked what was his fault if he is not his son.

"Even today (Sharad Pawar) is my god. You bless me. What is our fault? Are we not born from someone's womb (I am not your son) what is my fault in this?" he asked.

"In 2017 too we had a meeting at Varsha Bungalow. On the orders of the senior leaders of the party, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patel, I and several others had gone there. Several leaders from BJP were also there. There were discussions among us over cabinet portfolio allocation and positions of Guardian Ministers. But later our party took a step back," the Maharashtra Deputy CM added.

You are 83, aren't you going to stop?: Ajit

Ajit Pawar said his uncle should have taken retirement handing over beacon to the next generation leadership.

"You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings....The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?..Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," he added.

Ajit also questioned his uncle's decision not to make a CM from NCP.

"In the 2004 Vidhan Sabha election, NCP had more MLAs than Congress. Had we not given Chief Minister post to Congress at that time, till date, Maharashtra would have had a Chief Minister only from Nationalist Congress Party," he attacked uncle's leadership.

