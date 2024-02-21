'Want to live in this country, say Jai Shri Ram': Navneet Rana targets AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navnit Rana

Navnit Ravi Rana, Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Amravati, has said that if you want to live in this country then will have to say 'Jai Shri Ram' and challenged AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amravati.

Addressing a public gathering in Amravati, she further said that Ram Mandir existed, it still exists and will continue to exist.

Navneet Rana takes a jibe at Imtiaz Jaleel

Navneet Rana said that those who have tainted Sambhaji Nagar should come to Amravati and contest the elections. Her entire reference was towards AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel whom she termed as Owaisi's henchman.

Many like Imtiaz Jaleel have come and gone, says Navnit Rana

Further hitting out at the AIMIM leader, Navnit Rana said that how many people like Imtiaz Jaleel have come and gone and gave an open challenge to the AIMIM leader to contest election from Amravati.

Responding to Imtiaz's remark that Babri Masjid is alive, Navnit Rana said that Ram Temple was alive, it is and will remain alive forever.

