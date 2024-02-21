Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Akhilesh Yadav says SP's alliance with Congress on track in Uttar Pradesh

According to the sources, the seat-sharing talks between Samajwadi Party and Congress, which till yesterday seemed off track, reached almost a conclusion after Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Akhilesh Yadav.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar, Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Raju Kumar
Lucknow
Updated on: February 21, 2024 14:56 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Image Source : PTI SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Paty chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hinted that his party's alliance with Congress is on track and the formal announcement will come very soon. The Congress may get 16-18 seats, said the sources adding the official announcement could be made in Lucknow this evening around 5 pm.

"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said on seat-sharing talks with the grand old party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the sources, Congress wants some changes in the proposal sent by SP. Congress wants changes in two or three seats out of seventeen offered by Yadav.

The sources said the ongoing stalemate over seat-sharing ended after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Yadav.

Congress may get Amroha, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Jhansi, while Mathura will go to SP, they added.

Will join Nyay Yatra only after seat-sharing deal done: Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, Yadav said he would join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP after the seat-sharing deal is done. The Gandhi-led yatra entered Unnao on Wednesday after journeying through Amethi and Raebareli.
 
Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had earlier said the party should get around two dozen seats it had won in the 2009 general elections. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. The Congress secured victory only from the Raebareli seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. At 80, the state sends the highest number of MPs to Parliament.
 
