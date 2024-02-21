Akhilesh Yadav says SP's alliance with Congress on track in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Paty chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hinted that his party's alliance with Congress is on track and the formal announcement will come very soon. The Congress may get 16-18 seats, said the sources adding the official announcement could be made in Lucknow this evening around 5 pm.
"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said on seat-sharing talks with the grand old party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
According to the sources, Congress wants some changes in the proposal sent by SP. Congress wants changes in two or three seats out of seventeen offered by Yadav.
The sources said the ongoing stalemate over seat-sharing ended after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Yadav.
Congress may get Amroha, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Jhansi, while Mathura will go to SP, they added.
Will join Nyay Yatra only after seat-sharing deal done: Akhilesh Yadav