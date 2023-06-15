Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Nagpur: Student ends life after scoring lower-than-expected marks in NEET exam

The student scored 588 marks out of the total 720 in NEET exam which he assumed was lower than he expected.

Nagpur Updated on: June 15, 2023 6:46 IST
A suicide note was found from the spot
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC A suicide note was found from the spot

A 19-year-old student allegedly ended her life in Nagpur, a police official said on Wednesday. The police said the cause of the suicide was scoring lower-than-expected marks in the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination.

The student, Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night, the official said.

Rathore originally hailed from Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district and had relocated to Nagpur to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

On Tuesday, when results of NEET exam for admission to medical colleges were announce, he scored 588 marks out of the total 720, said the police official.

Upset over the lower-than-expected marks, the teenager killed himself, the official said.

Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a "suicide" note was found in Rathore's room which cited his disappointment over the low marks for the extreme step.

(With PTI input)

