MP Class 12th Result 2023: State govt approves proposal to give e-scooter to govt school toppers

MP Class 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved a proposal to provide e-scooters to the girls and boys who score highest in the class 12th exam at government schools. This announcement has been made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan during a press conference.

Apart from this, the cabinet has also approved a proposal to increase the family income limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students. The cabinet will provide an e-scooter to every girl and boy who secures the first position in the government class 12th examinations, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also a government spokesperson.

He further stated that this scheme will benefit around 9000 students and a provision of Rs. 135 crore has been made in the 2023-24 budget for its implementation.

The government will provide a petrol-run scooter where an e-scooter is not available. If more than one student secures the top position in a school, all of them will be given e-scooters, stated Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

While reacting to this decision, state Congress president Kamal Nath said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan "a master of fake announcements". After the scooter, he will make the second announcement of giving a helicopter."

The cabinet on Wednesday also approved the state's Cooperative Policy 2023.

