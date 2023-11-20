Mumbai: Body of woman found stuffed in suitcase on road, murder case registered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The body of the woman was found in Kurla in central Mumbai

Mumbai: An unidentified body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase in Kurla in central Mumbai, the police said on Sunday. According to an official, the woman has not been identified yet, but looking at her body, it is estimated that her age could be between 25-35 years.

Mumbai Police on Sunday at around 12:30 pm received information about a suitcase lying abandoned near the barricade on the CST Road at Shanti Nagar, where work for a Metro project is underway, an official said.

Woman's body found in suitcase

Upon receiving this information, the police reached the suspicious suitcase and conducted a search, fearing that it might contain an explosive. However, when the bag was opened, a woman's body was found inside the suitcase. The woman was wearing a T-shirt and track pants, and her body was fully packed and sealed inside a suitcase.

The police sent the woman's body to the Rajawadi Post Mortem Centre in Ghatkopar for autopsy. Sources also claimed that they have not yet received any information about who the woman is, where she came from and where she lives.

Crime Branch team investigating matter

Kurla police registered a case against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and destruction of evidence. A search is on to track those who killed her.

Besides the Mumbai Police, the Crime Branch team is also conducting an investigation into this case. The police are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the area to determine who might have placed the suitcase there.

In addition to their investigation, the police are also checking with the Missing Persons Bureau to determine whether there have been any recent missing women complaints that might help identify the woman.

