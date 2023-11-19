Mumbai: 19-year-old student gang-raped at BARC quarter in Chembur, 2 held

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: Two people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old college student in a flat in the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) quarter in the Chembur area of Mumbai, said police on Sunday. Based on the statement of the victim, the two people were arrested.

According to the information received from the police, the accused and the victim know each other and reside in the same building and they allegedly raped her after spiking her cold drink with a sedative substance. The victim, a girl, had gone to the accused's house to collect some ingredients for cooking.

Accused spiked victim's drink

The accused's family members were not at home due to some personal work, so the accused had invited his friend to the house and both of them were having a party. The accused offered her drink, which was spiked and after a few sips, the victim fell unconscious. Subsequently, both the men then took turns to rape her.

When she regained consciousness, she realized that something wrong had happened to her. Following this, the girl approached the nearby police station with her family and filed a complaint.

The victim, who lives in Bhoisar in the Palghar district with her mother and sister, often visits and stays with her father who works at the BARC. Almost a year ago, her father was allotted a flat in one of the buildings in the complex. One of the accused's father also works in BARC.

Both in police custody till November 20

A case was registered against them under sections 376, 376 (D), 328 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police presented both the accused in the court, where the court sent both of them to police custody till November 20.