Mumbai: Man booked for obscene comment on social media against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have filed a case against a man for allegedly posting an obscene comment about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Facebook, an official said.

A 56-year-old woman who filed the complaint stated that the obscene comment was posted on a Facebook account registered in the name of a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist, as per the information provided by the official on Saturday.

The complainant is the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency.

'Post was intended to insult modesty of woman'

She came across the offensive comment while reading an online news report. The post was designed to demean the dignity of a woman, as per the official.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the authorities have filed a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153-A (1) (promoting enmity between two groups), and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Notably, within the span of three days, this is the second instance in which offenses have been registered against activists associated with Shiv Sena (UBT).

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: 'They will go to Gujarat in bullet train to...': Aaditya Thackeray takes on Shinde-led regime