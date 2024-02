Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

A fire broke out in a commercial centre located near Santacruz Milan subway in Mumbai on Monday. At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and many people were rescued.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Efforts are underway to douse the flames.

