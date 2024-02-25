Uttar Pradesh: Four dead in explosion at firecracker factory in Kaushambi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Four dead in explosion at firecracker factory in Uttar Prdesh's Kaushambi

At least four people were killed in an explosion in a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday. The blast took place around 12 noon in Maheva village in the Kokhraj police station area and was heard several kilometres from the factory, they said.

Soon after information was received about the explosion, fire brigades and ambulances rushed to the spot. Four people died in the explosion, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

SP Brijesh Srivastava said, "As per information, there were four casualties and some people were injured. They have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The factory is far away from the residential area. 5-6 people are injured."

The fire at the factory has been brought under control to a great extent, he said. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased, police said.

