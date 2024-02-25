Indian national dies in New York residential building fire, Indian consulate extends support

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Indian national dies in New York residential building fire

An Indian national died in a residential fire in New York's Harlem. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Fazil Khan. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in New York extended support and said that the embassy is in touch with Khan's friends and family.

"Saddened to learn about death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with the late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in reparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy in New York posted on X.

According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), a lithium-ion battery caused a deadly fire at a Harlem apartment building on Friday, as reported by CBS News. Reportedly, 17 others were injured and dozens of people were displaced. Moreover, the raging fire forced dramatic and rare rope rescues. One of the neighbours Angie Ratchford said, "People were coming out of the building. The fire is at the top. Side, you see the police coming down with the people, people jumping out the window."

"Just what I have on me. My phone, my keys and this guy," said Akil Jones, a resident who escaped the fire with his father, according to CBS News. To save their lives, the residents of the St. Nicholas Place apartment building were forced to jump or use the fire escape.

Meanwhile, according to fire officials, 18 people were rescued. Moreover, 12 were rushed to a local hospital and four victims remain in critical condition, CBS News reported. Following the incident, a full vacate order has been issued by the Department of Buildings and the Red Cross is assisting dozens of people with temporary housing at a school nearby.

Reportedly, "On the third floor, one of the apartment doors was left open where the fire was. The fire was so intense, if you could imagine, flames coming out that door and blocking off the stairwell," FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said.

According to the FDNY, in 2023, lithium-ion batteries caused 267 fires, 150 injuries and 18 deaths in the city. As of Monday, there have been 24 lithium-ion battery fire investigations and eight injuries so far this year, as reported by CBS News.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ |

ALSO READ |