Mumbai Police registers 784 cases for violating Bombay HC order on bursting firecrackers

Mumbai Police on Monday booked as many as 784 cases for alleged violation of Bombay High Court order on the bursting of firecrackers and causing air pollution in the city and neighbouring regions.

The cases were registered against 806 persons. Meanwhile, legal action was taken against 734 persons.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had revised the time for the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali to two hours, i.e. from 8 pm to 10 pm, in and around Mumbai in view of rising pollution levels in the city. Before the reduction in time, permission had been granted for three hours for bursting firecrackers.

The Bombay HC also passed an order to form a committee of three members to observe the rising pollution levels in the city. The HC said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should provide assistance to the committee to its full extent.

