Delhi: Dense smog engulfs national capital post Diwali celebrations, AQI in 'Poor' category

Delhi air pollution: A dense layer of smog engulfed Delhi on Monday morning after people burst crackers on Diwali night, leading to heavy pollution across the national capital. This comes as the city is already battling with its deteriorating air quality.

Visuals from several parts of Delhi depicted dense fog engulfing the streets, severely limiting sight and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred meters. It should be noted here that pollution has been a problem for the national capital for the past few weeks. After Diwali, it is now quite likely that the city will once again see an increase in pollution levels, making it difficult for the residents of the city to breathe.

The Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several regions across the city was alarming.

Here's AQI of a few areas in Delhi

Pusa - 337

IGI Airport - 305

Mundka - 307

Dwarka - 302

Anand Vihar - 296

RK Puram - 290

Rohini - 287

North Campus, DU - 283

Punjabi Bagh - 280

ITO - 263

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida was also recorded in the 'Poor' category as AQI stands at 290.

Air quality of national capital

Previous data related to pollution shows that since the last week of October, the national capital's air quality has been at its worst. The concentration of PM 2.5 in the city has been recorded at 20 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation, prompting the city government to order the closure of all primary classes and restrict the entry of trucks.

Artificial rain in Delhi

Despite the Delhi government's 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign and the Supreme Court's order on firecrackers, rising pollution is likely to dim the light in the city after festivity ends. In the wake of the pollution situation, the government even considered the idea of 'artificial rain' to tackle the deteriorating air in the city, until sudden rainfall brought a major respite last week, lowering the pollution level.

