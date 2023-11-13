Delhi residents celebrate Diwali with firecrackers despite Supreme Court ban

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Diwali 2023: Despite the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers to mitigate pollution, several parts of the national capital saw a violation of the order as residents celebrated Diwali by bursting fireworks. As a result, a layer of smog engulfed several parts of the city was seen on Monday morning.

Residents in Shahpur Jat and Hauz Khas areas of Delhi were observed bursting firecrackers, with a gathering seen in the locality's park for the activity. The frequency of firecracker bursts escalated after 4 pm, although it was notably less than the previous year. Not many people were seen venturing out of their houses in and around the locality, except a few.

Environmental activist on bursting of firecrackers

Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari said that the bursting of firecrackers was reported at her residential area Defence Colony too. She said that complaints were also registered at the Defence Colony police station, but no change was noticed.

"The Supreme Court's firm stance on firecrackers got blown in the smoke of the firecrackers. Despite warnings and a complete ban...implementing authorities have failed yet again. Wondering what stance will the Supreme Court take now? We are allowing our children to choke in the name of celebration," she told the news agency PTI.

The level of firecracker activity was relatively low in the Greater Kailash and Chittaranjan Park area until 7:30 pm. Chhatarpur experienced consistent noise from fireworks starting at 6 pm. Numerous shopkeepers in the vicinity were observed openly disregarding the prohibition, selling small firecrackers to children.

Similar activities were reported in East of Kailash, with intermittent sounds of firecrackers originating from different households after 6:30 pm. While some went off with low intensity, a few other firecrackers produced booming sounds.

Supreme Court ban firecrackers

The Supreme Court on November 7 had said that it order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which is reeling under severe air pollution.

"Sensitising common people about the harmful effects of firecrackers is the key. Ironically, nowadays children don't burst many firecrackers but elders do. It is a wrong perception that it is the duty of the court when it comes to pollution and environment protection. People have to come forward. It is for everyone to manage air and sound pollution," the bench said.

(With PTI inputs)