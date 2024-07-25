BMC to withdraw 10 per cent water cut from July 29 in Mumbai as reservoirs overflow amid heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that it will withdraw the ongoing 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai's water supply starting from Monday (July 29). The decision to withdraw the 10 percent water cut in Mumbai's water supply has been taken because the reservoirs supplying water to the city are now flowing at full capacity due to the heavy rainfall for the past few days.

The BMC is also withdrawing a 10 per cent water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday.

In an X post, the BMC said that the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are experiencing heavy rains, resulting in a steady increase in water storage. "Currently, four reservoirs - Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modaksagar - are overflowing. As of 6 a.m. today, the water stock in the reservoirs reached 66.77 per cent."

"Given the overall situation, the 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai's water supply will be withdrawn starting Monday, 29th July 2024. The BMC is also withdrawing a 10 per cent water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday, 29th July 2024," it added.

The Andheri Subway in Mumbai has been closed for vehicular movement following waterlogging from the persistent rainfall. The downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city. The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services causing inconvenience to countless commuters. Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai area, started overflowing at around 3:50 am on Thursday as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The Mithi River is also flowing over danger mark.

Deputy CM and Guardian minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar also took stock of the situation in Pune district headquarters after heavy rains in various parts of the district. He also discussed relief measures with District Collector and District Disaster Management chief. He instructed the district authorities to provide all the necessary assistance to the affected people, especially in Khadakwasla and Pimpri Chinchwad areas which are worst affected after heavy rains

