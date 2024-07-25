Maharashtra rains: Vehicular movement hit in Mumbai, 3 dead in Pune due to electrocution; Ajit Pawar reviews

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mutha River in Pune overflows after heavy rains in Pune

The Andheri Subway in Mumbai has been closed for vehicular movement following waterlogging from the persistent rainfall. The downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city. The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services causing inconvenience to countless commuters. Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai area, started overflowing at around 3:50 am on Thursday as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The Mithi River is also flowing over danger mark.

Deputy CM and Guardian minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar also took stock of the situation in Pune district headquarters after heavy rains in various parts of the district. He also discussed relief measures with District Collector and District Disaster Management chief. He instructed the district authorities to provide all the necessary assistance to the affected people, especially in Khadakwasla and Pimpri Chinchwad areas which are worst affected after heavy rains

Palghar

All schools and colleges in Palghar district closed after IMD issued an orange alert for today: Palghar Collector's Office

Pune

Three men died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Thursday while trying to move their handcart that got submerged due to heavy rains, police said. The incident took place in the Deccan Gymkhana area, they said. Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday. As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6a.m. at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.

Kolhapur

In the wake of heavy rains in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, the Panchganga river is flowing just a few inches below the danger mark, officials said. As per the figures recorded at 10 am, the water level of the Panchganga at Rajaram weir reached 42.2 feet, which is 8 inches below the danger mark of 43 feet, they said.