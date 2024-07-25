Heavy rains in Mumbai: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet alert flyers as flights operations hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

Incessant rain in Mumbai and neighbouring areas has disrupted light operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai prompting major airlines to issue advisories to passengers. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations. Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started overflowing. With this, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are now overflowing, which improved the overall water stock, officials said.

IndiGo Airlines on Thursday said that the persistent rains are causing periodic delays in their flight schedules. "While we strive to give you real-time updates, we kindly ask you to check your flight status before leaving for the airport," it said.

"We are relentlessly working to ensure smooth operations and expect these delays to significantly reduce once the weather improves. #6ETravelAdvisory: Ongoing heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai continue to impact flights," it added.

Air India also cautioned its passenger said, "Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 25th July 2024."

"Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement," the advisory noted.

“Please check flight status before heading to the airport.”

SpiceJet also issued same advisory, stating that all departures and arrivals, as well as their consequential flights, at Mumbai airport might be impacted due to the adverse weather conditions. "Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline advised.