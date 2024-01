Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire in high-rise

A massive fire broke out in the downtown building of Khoni Palava near Dombivli, adjacent to Mumbai on Saturday. According to reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the seventh floor and people live till the third floor of the building. All the residents were evacuated safely in time, police said.

At least five fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot.

Fire extinguishing work is still continuing.