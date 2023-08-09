Quit India Day: Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi detained over silent protest in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tushar Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi was on Wednesday morning detained by Santacruz Police following his participation in a silent march protesting against the Maharashtra government's programme.

According to police, Tushar Gandhi and activist Teesta Setalvad were planning to take out a silent march from Girgaum Chowpatty to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Police had already given notice of Section 151 to Tushar Gandhi and Teesta Setalvad.

Chief Minister Shinde and Ajit Pawar have reached Hutatma Chowk to participate in the government work named "Meri Mati Mera Desh".

ALSO READ: 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign set to be launched today to pay tributes to fallen soldiers | DETAILS

In order to pay tributes to the bravehearts who gave the supreme sacrifice for the country, a 21-day nationwide campaign, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh', will be launched on Wednesday and mark the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. According to the Union Culture Ministry, the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' started on March 12, 2021, and witnessed extensive public engagement, with over two lakh programmes organised across India.