Mumbai: 14 injured after fire broke out at multi-story building in Malad

Mumbai: At least 14 people, including two children, sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted in an eight-storey residential building at Malad area of Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the reports, a fire broke out in the metre cabin under the staircase at the entrance of the Girnar Galaxy building located at Sundar Nagar in Malad (West) at 9.48 am today.

As soon as information about the fire was received, the fire brigade reached the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation. The fire was successfully brought under control in less than 10 minutes, but 14 persons sustained injuries when they tried to leave the premises.

Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade Ravindra Ambulgekar said, "People sustained burns as they tried to leave the building when they found out about the fire. There wouldn't have been any injuries if they had waited inside their homes for the fire brigade to evacuate them safely."

Among the injured were five senior citizens and two children, said another official. Currently, three individuals are receiving medical care at the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, while eleven others have been admitted to the National Burn Centre at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

