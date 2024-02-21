Maratha reservation row: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil announces next round of agitation from February 24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

Maratha reservation row: Refusing to call off his hunger strike even after the adoption of the quota Bill in the Assembly on Tuesday (February 20), Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Wednesday (February 21) demanded that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government implement the 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification within two days failing which the majority community in the state will launch a fresh round of agitation from February 24.

Patil, who has been at the front and centre of the protests demanding reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education, said the Bill guaranteeing 10 per cent reservation for the community on Tuesday stops short of fulfilling their demands.

"We want the government to implement the Sage Soyare ordinance notification and declare Maratha community as Kunabi and give reservations under the OBC quota. If the government fails to fulfil our demand in two days, we will be resorting to a 'Rasta Roko' (road blockade) statewide. All members of the Maratha community will go for a 'Rasta Roko' at their respective villages, taluka, town. All national highways, state highways and even roads in villages shall be blocked," Patil said.

Patil said the Maratha reservation activists can also launch fresh protests in their native villages.

"Our protests will remain peaceful but the Maharashtra government must implement the 'Sage Soyare' Ordinance notification within two days or our community will start the next round of agitation from February 24. There is no need to go anywhere. Our community members can launch protests in their native villages and resort to a 'Rasta Roko'. It will be an 'Adarsh Rasta Roko' (ideal form of road blockade)," Patil said.

Chakka Jam in Maharashtra

He added that members of the Maratha community will enforce a 'Chakka Jam' in all districts of the state on March 3. Patil, however, cautioned fellow quota protesters to consider the board examinations and not create any obstacles before students on their way to write their papers.

"At the same time, we need to be careful not to create any unnecessary obstacles for board examinees while applying for police permission. However, irrespective of that, we have to do Rasta Roko. The time for the Rast Roko will be between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm and in the evening between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm daily. There is no need to vandalise vehicles or government properties as part of the protest. Just blocking the movement of vehicles would suffice," the Maratha quota activist said.

"During our next round of agitation, apart from Rasta Roko, all senior citizens will go on a hunger strike, and no MPs, MLAs and ministers will be allowed to visit our villages till our demands are met," he added. Patil issued an ultimatum to the government, saying that all senior citizens would launch a hunger strike if the state government did not implement the 'Sage Soyare' Ordinance, adding that if anyone died during the protest then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be held responsible for it.

"If the government does not implement 'Sage Soyare', all senior citizens will go on hunger strike and if anyone succumbs in the process then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would have to bear the responsibility for it," Patil warned.

Patil, who has been on hunger strike since February 10, called a meeting in his village on Wednesday reiterating his demand and warning the government of fresh agitation.



