Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maratha protest face Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorates; admitted to Ambajogai Thorat hospital

Maratha protest face Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorates; admitted to Ambajogai Thorat hospital

Manoj Jarange Patil warned that failure to do so would lead to the exposure of Fadnavis's actions and hinted at a strong Maratha community response post the state legislature session.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: December 12, 2023 9:52 IST
Manoj Jarange Patil
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maratha protest face Manoj Jarange Patil during protest.

Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha agitation, experiences a decline in health after addressing a gathering in Ambajogai. He has been admitted to Thorat Hospital in Ambajogai, located in the Beed district, as his condition took a turn for the worse following the public assembly.

Manoj Jarange Patil accuses Fadnavis of divisiveness

Earlier on Monday, Manoj Jarange-Patil launched an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he is fostering discord among Maratha leaders. The BJP's Maharashtra unit responded for the first time, cautioning Patil against targeting Fadnavis, warning of potential repercussions from the Maratha community.

Addressing reporters in Latur on Sunday, Jarange-Patil claimed, "Initially, Devendra Fadnavis showed how large-hearted he is. We started trusting him. Now, he is again trying to needle us." He attributed this alleged interference to BJP leaders belonging to the Maratha community who oppose Maratha reservation, asserting their proximity to Fadnavis.

Urging Fadnavis to refrain from influencing Maratha leaders negatively, Jarange-Patil emphasized the community's commitment to peace. He called on Fadnavis to control his leaders and clarify his stance on cases filed against Maratha youths. The

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Manoj News

Latest News