Maratha protest face Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorates; admitted to Ambajogai Thorat hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maratha protest face Manoj Jarange Patil during protest.

Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha agitation, experiences a decline in health after addressing a gathering in Ambajogai. He has been admitted to Thorat Hospital in Ambajogai, located in the Beed district, as his condition took a turn for the worse following the public assembly.

Manoj Jarange Patil accuses Fadnavis of divisiveness

Earlier on Monday, Manoj Jarange-Patil launched an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he is fostering discord among Maratha leaders. The BJP's Maharashtra unit responded for the first time, cautioning Patil against targeting Fadnavis, warning of potential repercussions from the Maratha community.

Addressing reporters in Latur on Sunday, Jarange-Patil claimed, "Initially, Devendra Fadnavis showed how large-hearted he is. We started trusting him. Now, he is again trying to needle us." He attributed this alleged interference to BJP leaders belonging to the Maratha community who oppose Maratha reservation, asserting their proximity to Fadnavis.

Urging Fadnavis to refrain from influencing Maratha leaders negatively, Jarange-Patil emphasized the community's commitment to peace. He called on Fadnavis to control his leaders and clarify his stance on cases filed against Maratha youths. The