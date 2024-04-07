Maharashtra: Woman accuses man of posing as IAF official, extorting Rs 4 lakh over her intimate photos, videos

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 36-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Nagpur has accused a man of posing as an Indian Air Force official and extorting nearly Rs 4 lakh from her after taking her intimate photos and videos, an official said on Sunday (April 7). The man was identified as Shyam Supatkar who was accused of rape, extortion and a few more charges under the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint by the woman.

According to the woman, she had met the accused, who had created a fake profile in the name of Shyam Verma, on Facebook nearly four years ago, claiming that he was an Air Force official posted in Gujarat but lived in Nagpur. Both of them decided to meet eventually.

What did the woman allege?

During the meeting, Supatkar allegedly gave her a sedative-laced drink, knocking her unconscious. He then shot her intimate photos and videos, she alleged.

Supatkar allegedly threatened to release the woman’s photos and videos on social media unless she complied with his demands, the official from Ajni police station said.

The accused took Rs 4 lakh cash and some gold and silver jewellery from her, the woman alleged.

She approached the police after learning that the man was not an Air Force official, he said, adding that Supatkar was yet to be arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Teen stabs youth to death for refusing to give matchbox to light cigarettes