Delhi: Teen stabs youth to death for refusing to give matchbox to light cigarettes

Crime news: A youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles in Delhi’s Timarpur area after he refused to give them a matchbox for lighting their cigarettes, the police said on Sunday (April 7). The accused teenagers were apprehended, they added. According to the police, a PCR call was received on Saturday at the Timarpur police station regarding a stabbing incident. A police team reached the spot and found that there was a pool of blood inside an autorickshaw and around it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said.

The injured person was rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital by then.

Victim dies

Upon arrival at the hospital, the police learnt that the youth was declared brought dead by the doctors, the DCP said.

The police inspected the crime scene and recorded the statement of an eyewitness.

On checking the CCTV footage of the crime spot, the police zeroed in on the two juveniles and apprehended them on Sunday, Meena said.

"A knife used in the commission of the offence has been recovered," he said.

Juvenile confesses to crime

Upon interrogation, the two juveniles revealed that one of them had asked the victim for a matchbox to light cigarettes but he refused to do so, leading to a verbal spat. With the escalation of argument between them, one of the juveniles attacked the victim with a knife and the duo fled the spot, the DCP said.

One of the apprehended juveniles was previously involved in another heinous crime, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

