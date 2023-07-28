IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai; Modak Sagar Lake overflows

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Meanwhile, the total rainfall recorded is 1480.9 mm, and the average rainfall recorded is 185.1 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai for Friday (July 28) as the city continued to grapple with severe waterlogging, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

"Today’s Weather forecast @ 0800 hrs: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely,” said a BMC official.

According to BMC, “Today’s High Tide: 0808 hrs – 3.46 meter 1908 hrs – 3.20 meter. Low tide:1350 hrs -2.52 meter. Next Day- (29.07.2023) 0203 hrs – 1.15 meter.”

Meanwhile, Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing last night at 10.52 pm, said a BMC official. According to BMC officials rainfall recorded in 24 hours from Palghar district for July 28 (from yesterday 8 am to today 8 am), “ 138 mm in Vasai, 336.33 mm in Jawhar, 221 mm in Vikramgad, 234.75 mm in Mokhada, 129.25 mm in Wada, 224.8 mm in Dahanu, 116.3 mm in Palghar and 80.50 mm in Talasari.

Meanwhile, the total rainfall recorded is 1480.9 mm, and the average rainfall recorded is 185.1 mm.” According to BMC officials, “Avg Rainfall details from 27.07.2023 0800hrs to 28.07.2023 0800hrs was recorded CT: 100.82 mm, ES: 94.79 mm WS: 129.12 mm.”

Meanwhile, according to IMD officials, ”Rainfall was recorded from 0830 IST of 27.7.23 to 0530 IST of 28.7.23 over Mumbai City and sub-urban (mm) Santacruz 94.8, Colaba 92.4, Dahisar 230.5, Ram Mandir 108, Chembur 72.5, Byculla 95.0, CSMT 92.5, and Sion 70.5.”

Last week, following incessant rainfall, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai. At least 26 people died after being trapped in the debris caused by the landslide, as per the National Disaster Response Force.

Man swept away after falling into swollen nullah in Thane

A 45-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah after slipping into it at Kalwa in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at 11.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

"The victim, identified as Ramesh Taki, was walking in Mahatma Phule Nagar locality when he accidentally fell into the swollen nullah and got swept away," an official of Kalwa police station said.

A search operation was conducted by the personnel of the local fire brigade and the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), but the victim could not be traced, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

