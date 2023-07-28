Delhi likely to receive moderate rain today, Yamuna water level still above danger mark | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi weather update

Delhi weather: In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that several parts of Delhi are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Friday. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The relative humidity was 85 per cent around 8:30 am on Friday. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi air quality

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 71, which is in the "satisfactory" category. Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 are considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Yamuna water level still above danger mark

The Yamuna River in Delhi flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres after it had shown a receding trend in the last few days. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

It breached the threshold again on Thursday following heavy rain in parts of the national capital, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Central Water Commission, the level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.99 metres at 9 pm and is expected to reach 205.65 metres by Thursday evening.

Flow at Hathnikund barrage

The flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund barrage oscillated between 28,000 and 41,000 cusecs on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till July 29.

The ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital has been affected due to the intermittent rain keeping the Yamuna's water level close to the danger mark. It should be mentioned here that the consequences of the floods have been devastating with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees.

