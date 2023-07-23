Yamuna floods: Administration issues alert for Noida, 200 people evacuated from banks of Hindon River

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Residents shift to a safer place from the flooded Karhera area during monsoon season in Ghaziabad.

Yamuna floods : An alert for floods has been raised in Gautam Buddh Nagar for areas along the Hindon as fresh water was discharged in the river, officials informed on Sunday. Keeping the mind the rising water levels, the administration has also evacuated and shifted close to 200 people to shelter homes.

Currently, the river is flowing below the danger mark of 205-metre in the district, bordering Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior officer.

"Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food and health care,” Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told PTI.

"The Hindon is currently flowing at 200-metre, below the danger mark of 205-metre,” said Kumar, who is also the nodal officer for flood relief work in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The district is located between Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The district recently witnessed floods along the Yamuna river banks, which submerged 550 hectares of low-lying land, and impacted thousands of people and animals.

Yamuna crosses danger mark again

Earlier in the day, the Yamuna breached the danger mark following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Further increase in the water level of the river is expected to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital, officials said.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday. It is expected to reach 206.7 metres by 4 pm.

