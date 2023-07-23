Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi on high alert amid water discharge in Yamuna River; NDRF rescues people in Gujarat
Live now

Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi on high alert amid water discharge in Yamuna River; NDRF rescues people in Gujarat

Torrential rainfall has led to flood-like situations in several parts of Gujarat. It is to be noted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on high alert to rescue people stuck in heavy water flow regions.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2023 7:42 IST
Weather Updates
Image Source : PTI/REPRESEANTATIVE IMAGE Weather Updates

Delhi is on high alert again following a discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana which might cause a rise in water levels of the Yamuna River. According to Revenue Minister Atishi Marlena, some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 metres but the government is ready for evacuation. Meanwhile, torrential rainfall has led to flood-like situations in several parts of Gujarat. It is to be noted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on high alert to rescue people stuck in heavy water flow regions. In yet another incident, several families were moved to safety in Uttar Pradesh' Noida after the water levels rose in the Hindon River causing houses along the river banks to submerge. 

Latest India News

Live updates :Weather Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 23, 2023 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Ladakh flash floods: LG reviews situation

    Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra on Saturday reviewed the damage caused by flash floods in the union territory, an official spokesperson said.

  • Jul 23, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Buildings damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi districts

    At least 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohila

  • Jul 23, 2023 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again

    Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again while water level recorded at 205.75 m.

  • Jul 23, 2023 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    NDRF conducts rescue operation in Junagadh

    Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain.

  • Jul 23, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Uttar Pradesh: Water level rises in Hindon River in Noida

  • Jul 23, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai

    Fresh rain lashes parts of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News