Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi on high alert amid water discharge in Yamuna River; NDRF rescues people in Gujarat

Weather Updates

Delhi is on high alert again following a discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana which might cause a rise in water levels of the Yamuna River. According to Revenue Minister Atishi Marlena, some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 metres but the government is ready for evacuation. Meanwhile, torrential rainfall has led to flood-like situations in several parts of Gujarat. It is to be noted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on high alert to rescue people stuck in heavy water flow regions. In yet another incident, several families were moved to safety in Uttar Pradesh' Noida after the water levels rose in the Hindon River causing houses along the river banks to submerge.

